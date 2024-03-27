Banks To Remain Shut For 14 Days In April: Check State-Wise List

Bank Holidays In April 2024: Online banking services and ATMs will work smoothly.

The Reserve Bank Of India has released the list of bank holidays for the month of April. Banks will remain closed for a total of 14 days this month, as per the RBI holiday calendar. These closures include public holidays, regional holidays, and regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. In the case of state-specific festivals, the banks will remain shut only in those states, while during national festivals like Id-Ul-Fitr, Ram Navami and Baisakhi, banks will remain shut across the country.

The list of holidays is prepared by RBI for every month. It is notified under three categories namely Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Here is the complete list of national and regional holidays for April 2024:

April 1 (Monday): Banks closed in most states for yearly accounts closing, except Mizoram, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya)

April 5 (Friday): Banks closed for Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday and Jumat-ul-Vida in Telangana, Jammu, and Srinagar

April 9 (Tuesday): Banks closed for Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Jammu, and Srinagar)

April 10 (Wednesday): Banks closed for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) in Kerala

April 11 (Thursday): Banks closed for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (1st Shawaal) in most states except Chandigarh, Gangtok, Kochi, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram

April 13 (Saturday): Banks closed for Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival in Agartala, Guwahati, Imphal, Jammu, and Srinagar

April 15 (Monday): Banks closed for Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day in Guwahati and Shimla

April 17 (Tuesday): Banks closed for Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh

April 20 (Saturday): Banks closed for Garia Puja in Agartala

It is advised that you plan your bank-related work accordingly. It must be noted that facilities like online banking and UPI will not be affected during these holidays despite the branches being shut.