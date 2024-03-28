Will Banks Remain Closed On Good Friday? Here's What To Know

The RBI has released a detailed list of bank holidays in March. (Representational Pic)

Good Friday is a solemn yet deeply significant day in the Christian calendar. It is a time for believers worldwide to reflect on the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ, who willingly gave his life for the redemption of humanity. The day is also observed as holiday in many cities across India. Banks also remain closed on Good Friday, as per the calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This year, Good Friday will be observed on Friday, March 29.

Is Good Friday a national holiday in India?

Good Friday is an occasion to honor the final hours of Jesus Christ's life. However, it's not a national holiday in India. There are only three national holidays in the country - Republic Day on January 26, Independence Day on August 15 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Will banks remain closed on Good Friday?

The month of March has seen many festivals, due to which banks were closed in many cities. Except in Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, banks will remain closed in all other states on Good Friday, according to RBI calendar.

Even though regular bank branches will be closed, online banking services and ATMs will work smoothly.

RBI categorises holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Good Friday falls in the first category.

Bank holidays in March

In March 2024, there are 14 bank holidays banks across India. These include public holidays, regional holidays, and regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

Chapchar Kut on March 1, Mahashivratri on March 8 and Holi on March 25 are other bank holidays. Some state, like Bihar, celebrated state-specific holidays such as Bihar Diwas on March 22, and Yaosang second day/Holi on March 26 and 27.

Will banks remain open on March 31?

The last day of March, the end of a financial year, is observed as closing of accounts by RBI. So, banks remain close on that day. But this year, the central bank has said that all designated branches of agency banks will remain open on Saturday and Sunday (March 31), as a part of "special measures for the current financial year".

RBI released a statement informing that in order to provide "greater convenience to taxpayers", agency banks will keep their counters open during office hours on the last two days of the month of March.