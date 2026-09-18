Bank Holiday Today: Check If Banks Are Open Or Closed In Your State

If you have bank work planned today, checking the holiday list before stepping out can help you save time. Banks have remained closed on several days this month in different parts of the country due to festivals and other occasions. After Friday, September 11, banks observed weekly holidays on Saturday and Sunday, followed by Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, Samvatsari on Tuesday and Nuakhai, which led to holidays in different cities.

Now, Friday, September 18, is also a bank holiday according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list. However, the holiday is not being observed across the country. Banks are closed today only in Meghalaya.

According to the RBI holiday list, both public and private sector bank branches will remain closed in Shillong, Meghalaya, due to Unitarian Anniversary Day.

Unitarian Anniversary Day is observed every year on September 18 in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region of Meghalaya. The day marks the beginning of the local Unitarian faith movement founded by Hajom Kissor Singh.

Singh held the first Unitarian church prayer meeting at his home in Jawai on September 18, 1887.

The faith is locally known as Ka Niam Unitarian. It emphasises traditional Khasi culture, social responsibility and human values. The Unitarian community continues to hold special prayer meetings on this occasion.

Bank Holidays From September 18 Onwards