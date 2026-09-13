Tata Sons To Go For Public Listing After RBI Rejects Application: Report

The Reserve Bank has rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its core investment company registration, killing the Tata Group holding company's attempt to avoid a mandatory stock-market listing and setting the stage for it to become publicly traded, sources said on Saturday.

The rejection was conveyed in a letter received by Tata Sons' company secretary and chief financial officer on Saturday, the sources said, closing out an application the company filed in March 2024 seeking to deregister as a non-banking financial company.

Tata Sons and the RBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The decision means Tata Sons will remain classified as an Upper Layer NBFC, a category subject to enhanced regulatory requirements, including mandatory listing. The RBI first classified Tata Sons as an Upper Layer NBFC in September 2022, with such entities required to list within three years. The original deadline for Tata Sons was September 30, 2025.

Tata Sons had sought to exit the NBFC framework before that deadline. It repaid more than Rs 21,000 crore of debt in 2024 and applied to surrender its registration, effectively seeking to operate as an unregulated holding company rather than comply with the listing requirement. The RBI kept the application pending and continued to include Tata Sons in its Upper Layer NBFC lists.

The central bank's rejection now removes the key regulatory route Tata Sons had been pursuing to remain private. The company has assets well above the Rs 1 lakh crore threshold under the RBI's revised framework for automatically qualifying large NBFCs for the Upper Layer, making an exemption increasingly difficult.

A public listing would mark a fundamental change for the holding company of one of India's oldest and largest business groups. Tata Sons owns significant stakes in listed and unlisted Tata companies spanning information technology, automobiles, steel, consumer products, aviation, hospitality and financial services.

The move could also bring far greater scrutiny of Tata Sons' finances, capital allocation and investments. A listed holding company would face regular disclosure requirements and greater pressure from public shareholders for clarity on the value of its investments and returns on capital.

The roots of the current issue trace back to October 2021, when the RBI introduced a scale-based regulatory framework for NBFCs, sorting lenders into base, middle, upper and top layers with progressively stricter oversight.

In September 2022, the central bank placed Tata Sons - alongside firms including Bajaj Finance and Shriram Finance in the Upper Layer category, a classification that carries a hard three-year deadline to list on the stock exchanges, originally due to expire on September 30, 2025.

Tata Sons pushed back. It repaid more than Rs 21,000 crore of debt in 2024, becoming debt-free, and filed to surrender its Core Investment Company registration altogether - a move that, if approved, would have let it exit the NBFC framework entirely and remain privately held. The RBI left the application pending through 2025, even as it kept including Tata Sons on successive Upper Layer lists, each time noting the listing did not affect the outcome of the deregistration review.

That ambiguity narrowed sharply this year. Revised RBI norms effective June 2026 replaced the earlier scoring-based approach with a single bright-line rule: any NBFC with assets of Rs 1 lakh crore or more sits in the Upper Layer. Tata Sons' standalone assets - reported at over Rs 2 lakh crore as of March 2026 - put it well clear of that bar.

When the RBI reclassified Tata Sons under the new rules in August, it was, by multiple accounts, the only unlisted entity left on a 17-member Upper Layer list that otherwise includes REC, Power Finance Corporation and Indian Railway Finance Corporation. Government-owned NBFCs on that list are exempt from the listing mandate; Tata Sons, as a privately held company, is not - and Saturday's rejection removes the last plausible route around it.

Tata Sons is the apex holding company for one of India's oldest and largest conglomerates, with stakes spanning IT services, automobiles, steel, consumer goods, aviation, hospitality and financial services.

The regulatory outcome coincides with an unresolved internal struggle over the company's future. Tata Trusts, chaired by Noel Tata and holding more than 65 per cent of Tata Sons, has resisted a listing. People familiar with the matter say Noel Tata communicated concerns to the RBI in June that a public listing could disrupt the holding company's long-term structure and philanthropic mission.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns roughly 18 per cent of Tata Sons, has argued the opposite for years - that a listing would let shareholders finally realize value from their stake, a dispute that has occasionally spilled into public legal wrangling between the two sides.

The decision also lands squarely in the middle of a leadership transition.

Chairman N Chandrasekaran has said he will not seek another term when his tenure ends in February 2027 after nearly a decade running the group, and the listing question has been reported as part of the backdrop to succession discussions - with Chandrasekaran understood to have maintained throughout that a regulatory process could not be pre-negotiated to favour either side.

The RBI's rejection is not itself an IPO announcement, and the timing, structure and size of any eventual offering remain undetermined. Once listed, Upper Layer NBFCs remain subject to enhanced regulatory requirements for at least five years, even if they later fall below the qualifying thresholds.

Attention now turns to how quickly the company moves to comply - and to how the unresolved tension between Tata Trusts and Shapoorji Pallonji, now playing out against a hard regulatory deadline rather than an internal debate, shapes the structure of the listing itself.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)