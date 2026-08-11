Bangladesh's Request To Extradite Sheikh Hasina Being Examined: Centre

India on Tuesday said that the Bangladesh government's request for extraditing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is being examined in line with established processes.

New Delhi's remarks came a day after Dhaka once again called for extradition of Hasina when Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi met Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Hasina, 78, has been living in India after she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government in August, 2024 in the face of a massive anti-government agitation.

"We have made it very clear that this issue is being examined in line with established processes on the Indian side. We will give you an update when there is one," External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his bi-weekly media briefing.

The previous government led by Muhammad Yunus had also requested India to extradite Hasina arguing that she was convicted of "crimes against humanity" for the brutal crackdown on the student-led protests.

Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal were handed the death penalty by the International Crimes Tribunal, a domestic war crimes court, last year after convicting them of crimes against humanity during the crackdown on the anti-government protests in 2024.

To another question, Jaiswal said two separate invitations have been extended to PM Rahman to visit India -- one for a bilateral trip and another to participate in the outreach session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September.

India is hosting the annual BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 that is expected to deliberate extensively on a number of pressing global challenges including the economic consequences of the West Asia crisis.

New Delhi invited Rahman to attend the outreach session of the BRICS Summit in his capacity as current chair of BIMSTEC.

The BIMSTEC or Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation is a regional grouping comprising India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan.

Replying to a question on Bangladesh seeking the handing over of two Bangladeshi nationals arrested in West Bengal earlier this year on suspicion of involvement in the killing of Bangladeshi political leader Sharif Osman Hadi, Jaiswal said: "This is a legal matter, in which investigations are ongoing."

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