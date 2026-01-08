Bangladeshi Muslims To Hit 40% Of Assam Population In Census: Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that "Bangladeshi Muslims" could constitute nearly 40 per cent of the state's population in the next Census.

The chief minister asserted earlier that a demographic change has been happening in the northeastern state over the decades, with a steady increase in the population of Muslims of Bangladeshi origin.

"The Census will bring more unfortunate news for Assam. The number of Bangladeshi Muslims will touch nearly 40 per cent (of total state's population)," Sarma told reporters on sidelines of a government programme here.

In July last, Sarma had claimed that the population of Muslims in Assam would be almost equal to that of the Hindus by 2041 if the current growth rate continued.

According to the 2011 Census, Assam had 1.07 crore Muslims (34.22 per cent) and 1.92 crore Hindus (61.47 per cent) out of a total population of 3.12 crore.

The nationwide Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases -- houselisting and housing census from April to September 2026, followed by population enumeration in February 2027. The exercise, originally scheduled for 2021, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarma also said all BJP MLAs and booth-level agents (BLAs) have been instructed to flag "any doubtful person" during the ongoing Special Revision of electoral rolls in the state.

"We will try that all doubtful Miya Muslim votes are cut. I have instructed all MLAs and BLAs to flag any doubtful person and register complaints through the proper process," he said.

Rejecting opposition allegation that the names of people not supporting the BJP was being deleted from the voters' list, Sarma said, "If Congress or any party thinks that eligible names have not been included, they can approach the authorities. However, the process is not by giving press conference, but through filing up the relevant forms (for inclusion/ exclusion of names in electoral rolls)."

He also took a swipe at the Congress, claiming that the party has lost relevance in the state and said, "Except for the illegal Bangladeshis, which indigenous person will vote for Congress?" Asserting that the opposition will have no impact in the Assembly polls, expected in March-April, Sarma said, "I don't see them working in the field. When we were in the opposition, we were in the field day and night. They have already put up their arms." On BJP's seat-sharing plans for the state polls, Sarma said the decision will be taken by February 15.

