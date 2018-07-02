Rain Delays Flights At Delhi Airport, 24 Planes Diverted Amid Congestion

Among the planes diverted, five were Air India flights (File)

Several flights were delayed at Delhi airport after heavy rain hit the national capital on Monday evening. At least 24 planes were diverted due to the bad weather, reported news agency PTI.

Most of the flights were diverted between 8.45 and 9.45 pm. They included close to a dozen Air India flights, besides flights of other private carriers, sources in the Delhi airport said.

Jet Airways has informed that delay in departure and arrival of planes could range up to 30 minutes.

#9Wupdate: Air traffic congestion in #Delhi. Arrival & departure delays of up to 30 minutes are expected at Delhi airport till 00:00 hrs. — Jet Airways (@jetairways) July 2, 2018

A Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore, an Emirates flight from Dubai and a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain were among the international flights diverted because of the rain, the sources said.

Heavy rains hit several parts of the city in the evening after dust-laden winds swept the city, even as the maximum temperature settled at 37.8 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels oscillated between 77 per cent and 49 per cent.

"The maximum temperature was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal while the minimum temperature settled at 29.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal," an MeT Department official said.

While the day was sunny and sultry, rains lashed a few areas around 8 pm.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky for tomorrow morning with possibility of rainfall in some areas towards the evening.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively," the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)