'Have Two Daughters': Babul Supriyo On Row Over Mamata Banerjee Tweet

Babul Supriyo said his goodwill with mothers and daughters was "very strong".

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday hit back at critics who called out his now-deleted tweet against Mamata Banerjee, as controversy over the post grew. Poking fun at her party Trinamool Congress's election slogan "Bengal wants its daughter", the post contained an image of Amit Shah under Mamata Banerjee's photo saying "A daughter is someone else's wealth, will be sent off." Mr Supriyo shared it on his social media accounts, adding, "Yes, we will send her off this time."

"Yes, it's a SHAME Derek that u guys in @TMchhi hv become so BankruptCat face with tears of joyGet on the road man, under the sun, meet people & u'll know that my DNA of Goodwill with Mothers & Daughters is so strong that it will make u, 'Didi's Men' suffer from 'Inferiority Complex' It's a challenge," he wrote to Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien who posted a newspaper report about the tweet, with one word: "Shame".

The tweet had triggered a controversy on Saturday with many people including Trinamool leaders and West Bengal ministers condemning the post.

.@SuPriyoBabul ji, I am extremely worried about the state of women's affairs in this country if public representatives like you endorse such chauvinist views.



STUNNED and SHOCKED to see how deep and wide sexism runs in @BJP4India leaders!! #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChaypic.twitter.com/XWoUdRenOw — Dr. Shashi Panja (@DrShashiPanja) February 27, 2021

Responding on Facebook, Mr Supriyo wrote, "This is a viral post on Social media.. neither did I create this nor is this a statement of mine.. I have 2 daughters hence I do not need any 'political' party, be it TMC or Left-Congress to explain to me what misogyny is."

"I think most of you must be following my political career well & know what I say & what mindset I have.. but yes, we all have social media teams handling our accounts.. and yes, some posts do create controversies like this one did.. absolutely misinterpreted with 'obvious political motives' but, I acknowledge. That it did create a controversy.. so what shudni do... Shud I kill myself? Give me some suggestions," the minister wrote.

"I think u guys shud Chill unless you are 'required to 'abuse' me frm your Political Compulsions.. Love & hugs to you too. I will not read any of the comments but will surely say that I have earned enough goodwill for myself to have people to ignore this as a meme that, I acknowledge, shud not have been shared from my A/C.. That's it !! Period.. Nothing more - Nothing less either," he said.

West Bengal will hold elections over a record eight phases starting next month with results on May 2. Mr Supriyo's party BJP has pulled out all stops to unseat two-term Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and campaigning for the polls has grown increasingly crude.