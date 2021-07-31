Babul Supriyo, Replaced As Union Minister Recently, Says Quitting Politics

Babul Supriyo, the BJP's Asansol MP who was dropped as Union Minister in the recent cabinet reshuffle, today said he is quitting politics. The Bollywood singer, however, made it clear that he was moving to any other party, emphasising that he was a "one-team player".

He announced his decision to move on in a Facebook post that began with "I'm leaving...farewell." The post in mostly Bengali also included the YouTube link to a song by the late playback artiste Hemanta Mukherjee.

"Heard everyone's words -- father, (mother) wife, daughter, two dear friends...After hearing everything, I say that I am not going to any other party - #TMC, #Congress, #CPIM, nowhere...I am a one Team Player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan...Have backed only BJP in West Bengal...That's it...I am going..." he wrote.

"If you want to do social work, you can do it without being in politics...let's organise myself a little first and then..."

Mr Supriyo was replaced earlier this month as Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. A few months ago, he lost the Tollygunj constituency by over 50,000 votes in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly election.