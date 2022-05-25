Azam Khan Skips Assembly Session, Sparks Rumours Of Rift With Akhilesh Yadav

Azam Khan was recently released on bail from jail where he was lodged on various charges. (File)

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan skipped Uttar Pradesh Assembly proceedings for the second day in a row on Tuesday amid growing speculation of a rift between him and party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Mr Khan had on Monday left without attending the proceedings of the house, after being sworn in as a member of the house in Speaker Satish Mahan's chamber.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Mr Khan said, "I did not attend the proceedings of the House as my health condition was not good."

The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday began on a stormy note with Samajwadi Party MLAs rushing to the well of the House and raising slogans during the Governor's address. The state's budget will be presented on May 26.

Mr Khan was released on bail from Sitapur Jail where he was lodged on various charges, including land grabbing.

Mr Khan's recent meeting with Shivpal Singh Yadav also fueled rumours of the rift.

"Shivpal is my companion. I have met him on earlier occasions as well. I don't think that there is anything wrong in meeting him. It was just a courtesy meeting," Mr Khan told reporters.

Mr Khan had on Monday evening met Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) founder Shivpal Yadav at his residence.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)