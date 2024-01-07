Saree With Photos Of Lord Ram To Be Sent For Temple Consecration In Ayodhya

Rakesh Jain said the cloth is meant for Ma Janaki and will be sent to the Ayodhya temple. (File)

A special saree prepared in Gujarat's Surat city, a major textile hub of the country, will be sent for the idol consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple set to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya.

The saree with the print of the pictures of Lord Ram and the Ayodhya temple is meant for Lord Ram's wife Sita, also reverentially known as Ma Janaki, and the first piece was offered to a temple here on Sunday, Lalit Sharma, associated with the textile industry, said.

The exercise has been undertaken as devotees who are unable to remain physically present in Ayodhya during the consecration ceremony want to connect with the religious event in their own way, he said.

"There is joy all over the world because the idol of Lord Ram is going to be consecrated at the Ayodhya temple after many years. Ma Janaki and Lord Hanuman are the happiest," said Mr Sharma.

"Sharing their happiness, we have prepared a special saree with the pictures of Lord Ram and the Ayodhya temple printed on it. We offered it to Ma Janaki at a temple here. The saree will be sent to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. If we receive a request, we will send it free of cost to all those temples of Lord Ram where Ma Janaki resides," Mr Sharma added.

Rakesh Jain, a textile businessman who prepared the saree in consultation with Mr Sharma, said the cloth is meant for Ma Janaki and will be sent to the Ayodhya temple

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)