2 Lakh Soldiers, Caste And Gender No Bar: Shankaracharya Has An 'Army' Plan

Avimukteshwaranand, the Shankaracharya or head of Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, has announced plans to launch a two-lakh-strong 'army'. Currently in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the religious leader has said this 'army', armed with traditional and modern weapons, will protect the cow progeny and Hinduism. This 'army' would have 2,18,000 soldiers from all Hindu castes, he said, adding that the soldiers would be male, female, and from the third gender.

This 'army' will be launched in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya in February next year, Avimukteshwaranand said. He said it would be called the 'Chaturangini Sena'. The Shankaracharya explained that 'Chaturangini Sena' refers to any army that has infantry, cavalry, elephants, and chariots. He also said the Mahabharata mentioned Chaturangini Sena. Flanked by saints and supporters, he said this 'army' would protect religion, culture, and society. Avimukteshwaranand and his supporters sported axe models and said the new 'army' will have traditional and sophisticated weapons in its arsenal.

Sources in the administration said it is closely watching the religious leader's announcements regarding the creation of an 'army'. Keeping unlicensed weapons and brandishing them in public could lead to legal action, a senior police officer said.

Last month, Avimukteshwarananda made headlines for criticising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after he was not allowed to proceed to the Sangam on his palanquin during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. While the Chief Minister did not respond directly, he said people must identify the Kalnemi, a mythological character from the Ramayana who was a demon but disguised as a sage. The remark was seen as Adityanath's jab at the Shankaracharya.

Last month, Uttar Pradesh police filed a child abuse case against Avimukesteshwaranand after another religious leader, Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, filed a complaint. He has been charged under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Brahmachari alleged that young disciples, known as batuks, were brought from flood-affected areas to the Shankaracharya's ashram in Prayagraj and then subjected to abuse. Brahmachari said he wanted to disclose the names of those allegedly involved. "First is Swami Avimukteshwaranand, second his associate and disciple Mukundananda Brahmachari, third Arvind, a disciple of his guru-bhai, and Prakash Upadhyay," he said. Avimukteshwarananda trashed the allegations and said they were fabricated charges aimed at harming Sanatan Dharma. The Opposition has expressed solidarity with him.

Inputs by Piyush Acharjee