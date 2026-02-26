Politics Spirals In UP After Shankaracharya Accused In Child Abuse Case

A massive political row has erupted over allegations of child abuse at an ashram of religious leader Avimukteshwarananda in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. A case has been filed under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Avimukteshwarananda and some of his followers following a complaint by another religious leader, Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj.

Avimukteshwarananda, the Shankaracharya or head of Jyotish Peeth in Joshimath, recently made headlines for his face-off with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after he was not allowed to proceed to the Sangam on his palanquin during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Sources among the investigators claim police have found the allegations of child abuse are prima facie true, but there is no official confirmation about this yet.

Brahmachari, the complainant, has alleged that young disciples, known as batuks, were brought from flood-affected areas to the ashram and then subjected to abuse. Brahmachari said he wanted to disclose the names of those allegedly involved. "First is Swami Avimukteshwaranand, second his associate and disciple Mukundananda Brahmachari, third Arvind, a disciple of his guru-bhai, and Prakash Upadhyay," he said.

Avimukteshwarananda has trashed the allegations and said they were fabricated charges aimed at harming Sanatan Dharma. The Opposition has expressed solidarity with him.

Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh recently visited him and expressed solidarity. "Look, it is not just the Samajwadi Party; the entire Kashi and every single resident of Kashi stands with the revered Shankaracharya ji," the MP said. "We stand firmly in his support. Whatever directions Shankaracharya ji gives going forward, we will follow them," Singh said. Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also maintained that the FIR appeared politically motivated.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an impartial probe into the case. "The circumstances and broader perspective surrounding this case have raised serious questions and concerns in society. If this case is the result of a fully legal and independent criminal process, a transparent investigation will automatically establish the truth; however, if there is any suspicion of political motivation, pressure, or malicious intent, its timely resolution is equally essential," he wrote.