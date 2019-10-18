Aviation Scam: Deepak Talwar's Aide Yasmeen Kapoor In Judicial Custody Till November 1

Yasmeen Kapoor is allegedly a close aide of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar.

A Delhi court on Friday sent Yasmeen Kapoor, a close aide of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, to judicial custody till November 1 in connection with a case of illegitimate aviation deal.

Ms Kapoor was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case pertaining to the dispersal of profit-making routes of Air India to private airlines.

She is also accused in another case of an alleged violation of foreign exchange rules by NGO ''Advantage India''.

The same court had earlier cancelled her anticipatory bail after submission by the Enforcement Directorate that the accused was ''misusing'' the bail granted by the court.

Ms Kapoor was granted anticipatory bail by the court on March 22.

Corporate Lobbyist Deepak Talwar was extradited by Dubai authorities along with Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena earlier this year.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Mr Talwar was involved in cases related to corporate lobbying.

The lobbyist had allegedly received payments to the tune of Rs 272 crore during 2008-09 from private international airlines in lieu of securing favourable traffic rights using his contacts, due to which Air India had allegedly suffered huge losses.

Talwar was booked by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in cases of corruption.

