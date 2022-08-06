Aviation Minister To Flag Off Akasa Air's 1st Commercial Flight On Sunday

The airline's inaugural flight is scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 10:05 Am on Sunday.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will on Sunday flag off Akasa Air's first commercial flight that will operate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

Akasa Air, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube, got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7.

The airline's inaugural flight is scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 10.05 am and land in Ahmedabad at 11.25 am on Sunday.

"The first flight of Akasa Air will be flagged off by Honourable Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia," the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted on Saturday.

Akasa Air will also start services on Bengaluru-Kochi, Bengaluru-Mumbai and Chennai-Mumbai routes from August 13, August 19 and September 15, respectively.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)