Atal Bihari Vajpayee Was A Great Statesman: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today condoled the death of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and said his passing away is a big loss to the country.



Ms Banerjee, who was the Railway minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government, said she would always cherish many fond memories.



"Very, very saddened that the great statesman and former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji is no more with us. His passing away is a very big loss to our nation. I will always cherish the many fond memories. Condolences to his family and his many admirers", she said in a tweet.



Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at the AIIMS, New Delhi, following prolonged illness today.