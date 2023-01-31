At Least 8 Dead After Massive Fire At Multi-Storey Building In Jharkhand

The exact number of dead is yet to be ascertained, police said.

At least eight people died and several others injured, after a major fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Tuesday, a senior official said.

The blaze erupted at 6 pm at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area, around 160 km from state capital Ranchi.

"At least eight persons were charred to death in the incident of fire. Several others are injured. Rescue operation is underway," Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh told PTI.

Sandeep Singh, who is monitoring the operation on the spot along with senior police officers, said the exact number of people who died and suffered injuries is yet to be ascertained.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)