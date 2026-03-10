IIT (ISM) Dhanbad Invites Applications For Summer Research Internship

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad Summer Research Internship 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad has invited applications for its Summer Research Internship Scheme (SRIS) 2026 for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The programme also includes a long-term research internship for BTech, MTech, MSc and MBA students.

According to the official notification, applications for Category 1 (BTech) and Category 2 (PG students) internships will be accepted from March 1 to April 15, 2026, while applications for the Category 3 long-term research internship can be submitted until April 30, 2026.

Candidates must submit the filled application form along with required documents and the application fee receipt in a single PDF to the official email srip@iitism.ac.in within the specified deadline.

Internship Duration And Funding

For undergraduate and postgraduate students, the internship duration will be a minimum of one month and a maximum of two months. Long-term research internships will run for six to 12 months.

Under the institute-funded category, selected interns will receive a scholarship of Rs 5,000 per month for up to two months. Project-funded interns may receive financial support depending on the terms of the funding agency, while self-funded internships will be offered based on departmental requirements.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 through online payment to the institute's designated bank account. Demand drafts will not be accepted.

Eligibility and Selection

The institute stated that selection will be based on CGPA, publications, awards, research proposal and letters of recommendation. Preference may be given to pre-final year students.

Candidates must have a minimum CGPA of 7.5 if studying at IITs, IISc, IIMs, NITs, IISERs, NISER, IIEST, Central Universities or other GFTIs, while students from other institutes must have a minimum CGPA of 8.0. Students with backlogs or disciplinary action are not eligible to apply.

Internship Requirements

Interns will be required to present their work before a review committee at the end of the internship. Based on the committee's recommendation and attendance record, the Office of the Associate Dean (R&D) will issue the internship certificate.

Accommodation may be provided subject to availability, and interns will be responsible for their own living expenses. Non-IIT (ISM) students will be issued temporary institute IDs to access facilities such as the library, sports complex, medical centre and internet services during the internship period.

