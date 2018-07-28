At Bihar Shelter Home Where Girls Were Raped, 5 More Cases Confirmed

The Muzaffarpur shelter home case was handed over to the CBI.

The number of girls raped at a government shelter home in Bihar has gone up to 34, according to a fresh medical report. Earlier, medical examinations of 29 of the 42 inmates of the shelter home in Muzaffarpur district confirmed that they were raped.

Ten out of 11 accused have been arrested. After pressure from the opposition, the Nitish Kumar government on Thursday handed over the investigation into the alleged sexual assault to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The sexual assault at the state-run home came to light after Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences submitted a report, based on conversations with several girls at the home which was meant to be their shelter.

On Monday, the police dug up the premises but failed to find the body of a minor allegedly buried at the shelter.

The NGO running the shelter home has been blacklisted and all the girls have been shifted to homes in neighbouring districts. Brajesh Thakur, who ran the NGO, was among those who were arrested last month.