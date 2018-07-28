At Bihar Shelter Home Where Girls Were Raped, 5 More Cases Confirmed

Ten out of 11 accused have been arrested in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 28, 2018 10:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
At Bihar Shelter Home Where Girls Were Raped, 5 More Cases Confirmed

The Muzaffarpur shelter home case was handed over to the CBI.

Patna: 

The number of girls raped at a government shelter home in Bihar has gone up to 34, according to a fresh medical report. Earlier, medical examinations of 29 of the 42 inmates of the shelter home in Muzaffarpur district confirmed that they were raped.

Ten out of 11 accused have been arrested. After pressure from the opposition, the Nitish Kumar government on Thursday handed over the investigation into the alleged sexual assault to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The sexual assault at the state-run home came to light after Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences submitted a report, based on conversations with several girls at the home which was meant to be their shelter.

On Monday, the police dug up the premises but failed to find the body of a minor allegedly buried at the shelter. 

The NGO running the shelter home has been blacklisted and all the girls have been shifted to homes in neighbouring districts. Brajesh Thakur, who ran the NGO, was among those who were arrested last month.

 

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MuzaffarpurBihar Shelter HomeMuzaffarpur Shelter Home rape case

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusLunar EclipseHonor 9NGuru PurnimaVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazonMi PhonesDrinking Lemon WaterZomatoBurning Belly FatFood with more proteinHigh Protein FoodKeto Diet

................................ Advertisement ................................