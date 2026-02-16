Caught On Camera: Bihar Woman Forces Daughter To Carry Brick-Filled School Bag, Slaps Her In Public

A video showing a mother publicly punishing her young daughter in a busy street of Bihar's Muzaffarpur city has gone viral on social media, sparking debate over child safety and domestic violence. In the viral clip, the woman is seen scolding and hitting her young daughter by the roadside. As part of the punishment, she allegedly filled the child's school bag with bricks. The disturbing footage shows the distressed girl crying in pain while the mother drags her by the arm and slaps her.

Passersby initially try to understand what is happening. When bystanders tried to intervene and remove the bricks, the woman became aggressive, claiming the child was hers and she could treat her as she pleased. She reportedly challenged onlookers to call the police, saying, "Jisko phone karna hai kijiye" (Call whoever you want). She eventually left the spot with the child.

Eyewitnesses claim that when people attempted to reason with her, she argued with them instead. Many onlookers were left shocked by the scene, as the woman's behaviour appeared extremely aggressive in the video. It remains unclear what triggered the dispute or why heavy bricks were placed in the child's bag.

Social Media Reaction and Official Response

Following the circulation of the video, social media users have demanded that the child's safety be ensured and that the matter be properly investigated. One user wrote, "This woman needs to be brought to justice for the atrocities that she is committing on this child. This is physical abuse. The child needs to be saved."

Another commented, "Someone please rescue this child. She has filled her bag with bricks, making her walk with it & repeatedly slapping her publicly. Imagine what sort of abuse she'd be facing at home. Not everyone deserves to be a parent."

जांच एवं आवश्यक कार्रवाई हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Muzaffarpur Police (@MuzaffarpurPol3) February 16, 2026

After the video sparked outrage, the Bihar Police tagged the Muzaffarpur Police. In response, the Muzaffarpur police assured that the department has been directed to conduct an investigation and take necessary action.