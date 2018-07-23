'Well-Connected People...': RJD Demands CBI Probe In Bihar Shelter Rapes

A dog squad has been roped in help locate the girl's body which was allegedly buried there.

Even as the police have failed to find the body of a minor allegedly buried at a shelter in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, the investigation continues, police said. A dog squad has also been roped in help locate her body. The police were investigating the allegation that one girl was beaten to death and buried there.

"Nothing has so far been found from the site during the excavation. However, the area of excavation might be increased after further examination of the girl who had alleged that one of the inmates had been beaten to death," Muzaffarpur SSP Harpreet Kaur said.

The grounds of the government home were dug up by the police amid allegations of sexual exploitation of over 40 girls at the state-run facility.

A report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, based on conversations with several girls who alleged sexual assault, exposed the horrific assault of girls at a home meant to be their shelter.

The Bihar Social Welfare Department had filed a police complaint based on the audit report. After a medical examination confirmed the rape of 29 girls, most of the accused were arrested by the police last month.

An officer in the district administration has also been arrested.

"The total number of people arrested in the case has now reached 10. We are on the lookout for people absconding," said Ms Kaur.

The NGO running the shelter home has been blacklisted and all the girls have been shifted to homes in neighbouring districts. Brajesh Thakur, who ran the NGO, was among those who were arrested last month.

The incident drew sharp criticism from political parties in the state and the Nitish Kumar government has been under pressure to take urgent action.

The disturbing case was highlighted in a tweet by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has been taking on the state administration for its "failure" to check crime.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, alleged that the scandal involved many "well-connected people" whom the government was trying to shield and demanded a CBI inquiry into the allegations of sexual exploitation of girls at the shelter home.

Opposition leader in the Legislative Council Rabri Devi, too, raised the issue in the Upper House.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, both Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi alleged, "Many safedposh (white-collared) people are involved in the Muzaffarpur scandal and they enjoy proximity to the ruling dispensation. A CBI inquiry should be ordered so that the accused are not able to influence the investigation."

It appears that Mr Yadav was referring to Brajesh Thakur, who had reportedly campaigned for Nitish Kumar in the election. Brajesh Thakur runs a local Hindi newspaper from Muzaffarpur with an edition from Patna. He contested the Bihar assembly election in 2000 on the Bihar People's Party ticket which was part of NDA. The party was founded in 1993 by former leader of the Samajwadi Krantikari Sena and former Janata Dal MLA, Anand Mohan Singh.

Mr Yadav said the Muzaffarpur incident will be taken up by his party as one of the many failures of the Nitish Kumar government during the state-wide "cycle yatra" scheduled for later this week.