21 Rapes In Bihar Shelter Home, Charges That Girl Was Killed And Buried

The state-run shelter was shut down and the girls shifted to Patna, Madhubani

Highlights Medical examination of 44 girls were done, 21 reports confirmed rape One allegedly killed, buried in the premises, cops to start digging ops Police say 10 people have been arrested in connection with the case

A team of police at Muzaffarpur in Bihar will start digging the premises of the home, where over 20 girls were raped earlier this year. The police have decided on the digging operations, after a girl, in her statement said that one of them was allegedly beaten to death and buried in the premises. The girl was apparently killed after a disagreement, with the staff of the home, she told the police.

Earlier an officer in the district administration was arrested in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of the girls at the state-run shelter, said the police. The Nitish Kumar government in the state is under pressure, after opposition leaders and RJD acting chief, Tejashwi Yadav, attacked the state government for its "failure" to protect the girls at the shelter in Muzaffarpur.

"Since March, the Bihar government was aware about repeated rapes of 40 minors in the Muzaffarpur shelter by politicians, officials for years. Many had forced abortions. No action was taken but cover up is on at war footing," said the RJD leader.

After a medical examination confirmed rape of 21 girls, most of the accused were arrested by the police last month. The matter came to light after a report was submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, based on conversations with several girls, who alleged sexual assault. The Bihar Social Welfare Department had filed a First Investigation Report based on the TISS audit report.

"The total number of people arrested in the case has now reached 10. We are on the lookout for people absconding," said senior police officer in Muzaffarpur, Harpreet Kaur. A special investigation team has been formed to probe the case.

Of the 44 girls who were staying at the home, 14 have been shifted to shelters in Madhubani,14 in Mokama and 16 in Patna.

The Bihar government has urged people to be vigilant and flag any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood. The state government has also directed all district magistrates to undertake surprise visit of homes for girls.