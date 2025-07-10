Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Begin Return Journey To Earth On July 14: NASA

NASA has announced that the return journey for Astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members will begin on July 14.

"We are working with the station program, watching the Axiom-4 progress carefully. I think we need to undock that mission, and the current target to undock is July 14," Steve Stitch, Manager, NASA Commercial Crew Program, told a press conference.

Group Captain Shukla is on a 14-day mission to the International Space Station. He became the first Indian to visit the ISS and the second Indian astronaut after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who went to space in 1984.

Group Captain Shukla did seven India-specific experiments, and the Axiom 4 or Mission 'Akash Ganga' is the first firm step for India's Gaganyaan human space flight mission.

A splashdown is expected several hours after the undocking, near the coast of California in the Pacific Ocean.