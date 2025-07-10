Advertisement
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Begin Return Journey To Earth On July 14: NASA

Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian to visit the ISS and the second Indian astronaut after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who went to space in 1984.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Begin Return Journey To Earth On July 14: NASA
Group Captain Shukla is on a 14-day mission to the International Space Station.
  • Group Captain Shukla is on a 14-day mission to the International Space Station
  • Group Captain Shukla did seven India-specific experiments at the International Space Station (ISS)
  • He is the first Indian to visit the ISS and second Indian astronaut overall
New Delhi:

NASA has announced that the return journey for Astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members will begin on July 14.

"We are working with the station program, watching the Axiom-4 progress carefully. I think we need to undock that mission, and the current target to undock is July 14," Steve Stitch, Manager, NASA Commercial Crew Program, told a press conference.

Group Captain Shukla is on a 14-day mission to the International Space Station. He became the first Indian to visit the ISS and the second Indian astronaut after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who went to space in 1984.

Group Captain Shukla did seven India-specific experiments, and the Axiom 4 or Mission 'Akash Ganga' is the first firm step for India's Gaganyaan human space flight mission.

A splashdown is expected several hours after the undocking, near the coast of California in the Pacific Ocean.

Shubhanshu Shukla, Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom 4 Mission, Axiom 4 Mission
