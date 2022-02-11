Assembly Elections Live Updates: Manipur Election Dates Revised - 1st Phase On Feb 28, 2nd On March 5

Voting for the first phase is on February 28, and the second phase is on March 5 (File)

The voting dates for the two-phase Manipur assembly elections have been changed, the Election Commission said Thursday.

Voting for the first phase is on February 28, and the second phase is on March 5; earlier, voting was scheduled on February 27 and March 3.

Addressing an election rally in Mapusa ahead of the February 14 assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said if Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru wanted, Goa could have been liberated "within hours" in 1947 when India attained Independence, but it took 15 years for the state to be freed from Portuguese rule.

Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh will address election meetings in Ghansali, Karnaprayag and Narendranagar Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand on Friday.

Here are the Live updates on Assembly Elections 2022:

Feb 11, 2022 09:26 (IST) Manipur's Ibobi Singh Files Nomination, Congress Flags BJP Facebook Page

Three-time Manipur Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Manipur legislative assembly Okram Ibobi Singh today filed his nomination from his traditional Thoubal seat and said that this election will be a new chapter for Manipur, a chapter of change. "I know the mindset of people of both hill and valley and I am sensing a mood for change and we will form the new government," the Congress leader told reporters.