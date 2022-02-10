Manipur Election Dates Revised: 1st Phase On Feb 28, 2nd On March 5

Manipur assembly elections 2022: The voting dates have been revised

The voting dates for the two-phase Manipur assembly elections have been changed, the Election Commission said today.

Voting for the first phase is on February 28, and the second phase is on March 5; earlier, voting was scheduled on February 27 and March 3.

Several tribal groups and political parties had asked the Election Commission to revise the voting dates since February 27, the first phase, fell on a Sunday, which would have affected church services.

Christians comprise 41 per cent of Manipur's three-million population.

The All-Manipur Christian Organisation, AMCO, on January 18 asked the Election Commission to reschedule the first phase of the assembly elections. "We earnestly appeal to the Election Commission to reschedule the first phase polling date to show solidarity and respect to the religious sentiment of the Christians," the AMCO had said in a statement.

The Election Commission in a statement today said a team went to Manipur on Monday and Tuesday and reviewed the election preparations.

"The Commission, having considered inputs, representations, past precedents, logistic, ground situations and all facts and circumstances in the matter, has decided... to revise the dates of poll..." the Election Commission said.

Votes will be counted on March 10.