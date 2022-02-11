'Only MP Who...': Arvind Kejriwal's Family Campaigns For Bhagwant Mann

Sunita Kejriwal was accompanied by her daughter Harshita.

Channelling the Aam Aadmi Party's efforts at winning over women voters, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal campaigned for the party's Punjab Chief Ministerial nominee Bhagwant Mann in Dhuri on Friday.

Accompanied by her daughter Harshita Kejriwal, Mr Mann's mother Harpal Kaur, and sister Manpreet Kaur, Sunita Kejriwal appealed to the people of Dhuri town to vote for the AAP and ensure the victory of Mr Mann.

"Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that dreams of the progress of every family," Sunita Kejriwal, hard-selling the Aam Aadmi Party's promises like a Rs 1,000 monthly allowance for every woman in the state.

She said everyone should have access to free and clean drinking water, electricity, education, and better health facilities. Only the AAP government can ensure this, she said.

She said Arvind Kejriwal not only promises but guarantees to provide free education, better treatment in hospitals and other essential facilities to the people of Punjab, according to a party statement.

Like Arvind Kejriwal fulfilled all promises made to the people of Delhi, he will do the same in Punjab, she claimed.

Praising Mr Mann, Sunita Kejriwal said, "Bhagwant is the only MP who has been raising the issue of farmers of Punjab in Parliament for a long time. He loves Punjab and knows how to take Punjab towards progress. That's why I have come to seek votes for him."

Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal said the AAP is concerned about the future of Punjab's children and how to give every child a chance to study and grow.

"Today, the children of Punjab need good schools, colleges, and hospitals," she said.

The Congress candidate against Mr Mann, MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, said he is not fazed by AAP's women-centric push even though Dhuri has never chosen the same legislator twice since 1997.

"My wife is campaigning for me. People were even demanding that she should be fielded from my seat and they will make her win with a good margin," he said.