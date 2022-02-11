Charanjit Channi's Nephew Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Illegal Mining Case

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged illegal sand mining case on February 3.

Bhupinder Singh Honey's ED custody was earlier extended till February 11. (File)

Jalandhar (Punjab):

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was produced before a court on Friday in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Mr Honey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged illegal sand mining case on February 3 from Jalandhar after a day-long questioning.

He was remanded to the ED custody till February 4 after which his custody was extended till February 11.

