Charanjit Channi's Nephew Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Illegal Mining Case

Jalandhar (Punjab):
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was produced before a court on Friday in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.
Mr Honey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged illegal sand mining case on February 3 from Jalandhar after a day-long questioning.
He was remanded to the ED custody till February 4 after which his custody was extended till February 11.
