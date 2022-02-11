Manipur's Ibobi Singh Files Nomination, Congress Flags BJP Facebook Page

Okram Ibobi Singh today filed his nomination from his traditional Thoubal seat

Three-time Manipur Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Manipur legislative assembly Okram Ibobi Singh today filed his nomination from his traditional Thoubal seat and said that this election will be a new chapter for Manipur, a chapter of change.

"I know the mindset of people of both hill and valley and I am sensing a mood for change and we will form the new government," the Congress leader told reporters.

His party, meanwhile, has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against what it claims were baseless allegations and visualisations of the Congress party and its leaders in a derogatory manner on social media by the BJP on Facebook page "Manipur with Modi".

It has requested the page be blocked immediately.

"It has been found that there are a lot of baseless allegations and visualisations in a derogatory manner of Congress party and its leaders including former Chief Minister of the state Okram Ibobi Singh, Okram Surjakumar and many other Congress party candidates of the Manipur Legislative Assembly Elections, 2022 on the Facebook page 'Manipur with Modi'," the Congress said in a complaint letter.

"This unbecoming act of BJP will definitely affect and influence the morale of the voters and such obnoxious propaganda on online platform is against the spirit of free and fair elections in the state," it said.

"The malicious, unethical and diabolical propaganda by abusing the authority of the party in power is against maintaining a level playing field which is assured by the Election Commission of India," the letter added.