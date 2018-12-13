Rahul Gandhi To Name Chief Ministers Today, As Amit Shah Analyses Poll Defeat: LIVE Updates

Assembly Election Results 2018: Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi are holding key meetings today

Top Congress leaders from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh went into a huddle with Congress president Rahul Gandhi to discuss who will be chief ministers for the two states. While Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia are being considered for the top post in Madhya Pradesh, the contenders for chief minister in Rajasthan are Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. At the Congress' legislature party meeting yesterday, MLAs from both states passed an order saying the final decision will be that of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot reached Delhi this morning to meet Rahul Gandhi for a breakfast meeting at his residence. Sources from the Congress say that a likely outcome may be that Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot would be chief ministers, while Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot may be their deputies. The BJP too has arranged a marathon 7-hour meeting today where the results of the recently held assembly elections would be analysed. BJP chief Amit Shah has reportedly asked for a detailed report from each district of each states. The BJP would also discuss in detail the party's future plan of action keeping the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in mind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP MPs, which will be followed by a seven-hour meeting of its key organisational leaders.

PM Modi addresses the BJP parliamentary party almost every week when Parliament is in session, but his speech today assumes more significance following the party's losses in the assembly elections. The Assembly election results on Tuesday came as the biggest electoral setback to the BJP since it stormed to power at the Centre in 2014.

Here are the LIVE updates from the Congress and BJP's crucial meetings today: