Gandhis Discuss Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Amid Tense Race For Top Job

New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi joined Congress president Rahul Gandhi for discussions today as the party confronted a tense race for the chief minister's post in two big states it won this week just months before the national election - Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. This morning, Sonia Gandhi had said in response to NDTV's question on who would be chief minister: "Ask Rahul." Hours later, the party chief was no closer to any decision. His sister Priyanka Vadra also joined the meeting as the party pulled out the heavy artillery to tackle the crisis.