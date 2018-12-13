Gandhis Discuss Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Amid Tense Race For Top Job

The Congress wants its experienced hands to play a big role in the heartland states, but without upsetting the younger leaders.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: December 13, 2018 17:25 IST
Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sent an audio message to two lakh party workers to reveal their choice.

New Delhi:  Sonia Gandhi joined Congress president Rahul Gandhi for discussions today as the party confronted a tense race for the chief minister's post in two big states it won this week just months before the national election - Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. This morning, Sonia Gandhi had said in response to NDTV's question on who would be chief minister: "Ask Rahul." Hours later, the party chief was no closer to any decision. His sister Priyanka Vadra also joined the meeting as the party pulled out the heavy artillery to tackle the crisis.
Here are the top 10 developments in this big story:
  1. Kamal Nath, the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, is the party's pick for state chief minister, say sources. In Rajasthan, the leadership reportedly favours Ashok Gehlot.
  2. But what is meant to be a done deal for these veterans, has been stalled by their younger colleagues Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot.
  3. Each of the four leaders had a one-on-one meeting with Rahul Gandhi.
  4. Jyotiraditya Scindia, 47, is believed to have been offered the post of deputy chief minister, but he has reportedly refused to budge.
  5. Protests by Akali Dal leaders against Kamal Nath, who is accused of a role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi, have also given pause to a section of the party.
  6. Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia both went together to a second meeting with Rahul Gandhi this afternoon.
  7. Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot was also believed to be fighting hard for the top job - a post that he believes he has earned after leading the party for the past four years in the state and rebuilding it after its 2013 rout.
  8. The 2019 national election has a huge bearing on the decision. The Congress wants its experienced hands to play a big role in the heartland states, but without upsetting the younger leaders.
  9. The Congress won a wafer-thin majority in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which makes the decision even more critical.
  10. A dragging leadership crisis will be a recipe for political instability in the states.


