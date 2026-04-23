Assam Woman Decapitates Mother, Spends Night With Severed Head

A 19-year-old woman allegedly beheaded her mother and left her father and sister seriously injured in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday. She fled with the severed head and kept it with her the entire night, before being arrested the next day.

Pooja Malang, a resident of the Deramukh Lalung village, allegedly attacked her 42-year-old mother, Anumai Malang, with a 'dao' (machete) and severed her head from the body. Pooja also attacked her father, Premendra Malang, and sister when they tried to save Anumai.

The police said the family hasn't reported any dispute between the mother and daughter.

Ritualistic Items Recovered

Some locals claimed that the accused may have been involved in so-called 'black magic' practices, while others said she was under the influence of intoxicants.

During the investigation, the authorities recovered a sickle, scissors, and ritualistic items, including oil, vermilion, and an earthen pot, from the place where she was arrested.

Officials said Pooja Malang has been charged with murder and causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons. The motive for the killing is being investigated, said an official.