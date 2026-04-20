20 Convicted For Beating To Death 2 Men In Assam 8 Years Ago

Nearly eight years after a brutal incident shook Assam, a court in Nagaon on Monday delivered its verdict in the 2018 Abhijit Nath-Nilotpal Das mob lynching case, convicting 20 of the 45 accused and acquitting 25 due to insufficient evidence. The sentencing for those convicted is scheduled to be pronounced on April 24.

The case dates back to June 8, 2018, when Abhijit Nath and Nilotpal Das, two young men from Guwahati, were beaten to death by a mob at Panjuri Kachari village in Karbi Anglong district. The attack was triggered by rumours branding them as child lifters - misinformation that had spread rapidly through social media at the time.

Despite repeatedly identifying themselves and pleading for mercy, the two were assaulted in public view. Videos of the horrific incident later surfaced online, triggering widespread outrage and protests across the state.

The killing had sparked statewide protests and became a stark reminder of how dangerous misinformation and mob mentality can turn - a lesson that continues to resonate even today.

After years of hearings, witness examinations, and legal scrutiny, the court found 20 individuals guilty under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, unlawful assembly, and rioting.

It acquitted 25 others, observing that the charges against them could not be proven. The court has directed the release of the acquitted individuals, provided they are not involved in any other cases.

"Of the 45 accused, 20 have been convicted. The sentencing will be pronounced on April 24. During the investigation, we had witnesses, but many of those acquitted had turned hostile at the initial stage - it is not merely a lack of evidence," the counsel of the government said.