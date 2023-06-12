Assam To Get New Vidhan Sabha Complex In August 2023

Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected new Vidhan Sabha's progress on Sunday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inspected the work progress of the new Vidhan Sabha Complex that will be operational from August 2023.

Taking to Twitter Assam CM said, "In August 2023, Assam will get its new Vidhan Sabha Complex. I inspected its progress on Sunday."

Earlier, on May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

The newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work further to enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way.

The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Considering the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

