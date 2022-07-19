Assam Student Arrested For Post 'Supporting' Terror Group ULFA

This is second such arrest within the last two months in Assam. (Representational)

Another student has been arrested in Assam for a controversial Facebook post, where he allegedly supported the terror group Ulfa (I) led by fugitive leader Paresh Asom alias Paresh Baruah. The Udalguri district police arrested Pramod Kalita, 22, student of Tangla College, for allegedly supporting the group in a social media post, officials said on Monday.

On Sunday, he was arrested from Kalaigaon. He is now in judicial custody.

In his post in English and Assamese, Kalita, a resident of Borangabari of Udalguri, allegedly said he was willing to lay down his life for Ulfa-I and the group leader Paresh Baruah.

"I always support ULFA," he wrote. Replying to a comment demanding his arrest, he dared the police to arrest him. He, however, added that while he was loved Ulfa, he was not its member, police sources added.

On Sunday, a First Information Report was lodged in Kalaigaon police station and Kalita has been arrested, police sources added. He has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which accuse him of criminal conspiracy, waging or attempting to wage war against the state and supporting a terrorist outfit.

This is second such arrest within the last two months in Assam.

On May 18, the police in Golaghat arrested Barshashree Buragohain, a second year graduation student of Jorhat's DCB College for a social media post where she wrote "Akou korim rashtradroh (will rebel against the nation again)".

The 19-year-old student has been in prison for the last two months.

Last week, on the basis of her application, a district court allowed her to take her exams from jail. The Gauhati High Court will hear her bail application on July 21.