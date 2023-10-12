Assam Police Sub-Inspector Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe, Arrested

Necessary legal follow-up action is underway.

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam on Thursday caught red-handed and arrested a police Sub-Inspector in Karbi Anglong district while accepting a bribe.

The Vigilance & Anti-Corruption team also recovered a cash amount of Rs 17.74 lakh from his official residence. The arrested police Sub-Inspector was identified as Sanat Kumar Mudoi, Officer-In-Charge of Dokmoka Police Station in Karbi Anglong district.

Rajib Saikia, Joint Director of DIPR told ANI that, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Sub Inspector of Police (UB) Sanat Kumar Mudoi, Officer-In-Charge of Dokmoka Police Station had demanded Rs 40,000 as bribe from the complainant for allowing disturbance free movement of the complainant's trucks carrying Iron Rods/cement through Dokmoka police station area.

"Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant. Accordingly, a trap was laid on Thursday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, at Dokmoka Police Station. Sub Inspector (UB) Sanat Kumar Mudoi, Officer-In-Charge of the Police Station was caught red-handed, in the presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs 4,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses," Rajib Saikia said.

Further, a search of the official residence of the Sub-Inspector located inside the premises of the Police Station has been conducted by the team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

"Cash amount of Rs 17,74,500 has been recovered and seized in the presence of independent witnesses. Finding sufficient evidence against the public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam," Rajib Saikia said.

In this connection, a case was registered in ACB Police Station on 12/10/2023 vide Case No. 82/2023, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Necessary legal follow-up action is underway.