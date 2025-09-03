74 'Soap Boxes', Red Hyundai i10 Behind Assam Police's Rs 8 Crore Heroin Haul

Assam Police has seized nearly Rs 8 crore in heroin and arrested two drug peddlers.

An operation by a Special Task Force recovered the drugs - a consignment of 910 grams - after a confidential information said a shipment was en route from Churachandpur in Manipur to a district in lower Assam in a red Hyundai i10 car registered in the former state.

The vehicle was intercepted at Amingaon, a suburb in north Guwahati, and 74 soap boxes containing the drugs were found. The boxes were hidden in the car's door panels and boot.

Two people - 33-year-old Gogou Suantak and Seilun Vaiphei, 39 - from Churachandpur, have been arrested and officials are interrogating them to uncover details of the larger network, including the source of the narcotics and intended distribution channels within Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted photographs of the seized car and drugs on X and declared, "Operation Assam Against Drugs continues in full force."

Assam Police's STF launched its current anti-drugs drive three years ago. Since then there has been a two-pronged approach - target street-level peddlers and disrupt supply chains.

The government has also worked on dismantling financial networks behind the drug trade.

The Chief Minister recently highlighted certain challenges, including smugglers using several drones to deliver the narcotics, and said the STF had, therefore, also modified its strategies.

This week's seizure comes after 650 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba, a combination of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine, were found in Barpeta district.

Four people were arrested in connection with that haul.

Two others were arrested after 10.7kg of morphine was seized at Six Mile.

And, on August 26, police in Cachar district stopped a vehicle with 416 grams of heroin. The drugs were valued at Rs 2.8 crore. One person was arrested in this case.