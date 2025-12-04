Hundreds Of Ambulances Off The Road In Assam Due To Strike By Drivers

The emergency medical response ambulance service of the Assam government has come to a standstill with nearly 800 ambulances remaining off the road due to an indefinite strike by the drivers.

Thousands of 108 Mrityunjoy ambulance employees have launched an indefinite statewide protest, demanding job regularisation, fair wages, equal pay for equal work, and clearance of pending overtime dues. The 108 Mrityunjoy ambulance service is an important part of Assam's emergency healthcare system.

The organisation said nearly 3,000 employees from various districts have gathered at the protest site in Guwahati's Chachal area, severely impacting ambulance operations across the state.

"We have some very basic demands. We have dedicated our golden years to this service. We have been serving the people of Assam through the 108 ambulance system since 2008. Our foremost demand is job security in the upcoming tender process, where our future employment is still uncertain," said Pranjal Sarma, President of the All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employee Association.

Sarma complained about working long hours, including holidays, but not getting adequate payment. "We have worked through pandemics, natural calamities, disasters, and even life-threatening situations. We perform our duties during holidays like Durga Puja and Eid. Therefore, we are demanding respectful and fair wages that reflect our contribution," he said.

"We work for 12 hours but receive a salary for only 10. Our heroes who work 9 hours are paid for 8. We do not receive any bonus entitlement. These are simple demands, yet no one is responding. This protest will continue until a solution is given. We will sit here until our demands are fulfilled," Sarma added.

Sayed Ashik Hussain, Joint Secretary of the Association, further highlighted the financial struggles of the workers. "In today's market, even basic food and vegetables are costly. If you compare that with our salary slips, the minimum salary is not enough to support a family. We cannot afford proper education for our children," he said

"This problem has existed for the last 17 years, but neither the government nor the department has offered a solution. We have only 3,4 basic demands. We never wanted to stop the service we have provided to the public for 17 years, but we are helpless. We are here to demand the right to live with dignity," he added.

Government sources said strong action has been taken against what they consider a purposeful attempt to shut down emergency services, adding that over 100 protesting drivers are suspended.

Sources said that despite the protests, alternate arrangements have been made, and 500 of the 800 ambulances are operational again.