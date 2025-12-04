Assam Bans Radical, Jihadi Literatures By Extremist Organisations

The Assam government has issued a complete ban on all forms of radical and jihadi literature linked to proscribed extremist organisations, invoking Section 98 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The notification, issued on December 3 by the Political (A) Department, prohibits the publication, circulation, sale, storage and digital sharing of any material associated with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Ansar-Al-Islam/pro-AQIS and similar banned outfits.

The government noted that intelligence reports, cyber-patrolling inputs and recent investigations by the Assam Police and the Special Task Force indicate continued circulation and possession of radical publications-both in print and digital formats.

The banned content reportedly includes material glorifying violent jihad, providing ideological indoctrination, offering operational guidance and encouraging recruitment into extremist networks.

The order follows a communication from the Assam Police's Law & Order branch and observations from the Judicial Department, both warning that such literature poses a serious threat to India's sovereignty, internal security, communal harmony and public order.

The authorities highlighted that these organisations are already designated as terrorist groups under Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The notification also states that such content violates several legal provisions, including Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (objectionable content) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (transmission of objectionable electronic material). It further qualifies as objectionable under Sections 98 and 99 of BNSS, empowering the State to order its immediate forfeiture.

The Judicial Department, in its observations, said the continued availability of such propaganda poses a risk of radicalising vulnerable young people and aggravating social discord.

The government emphasised that promoting enmity between groups, disrupting national integration or insulting religious beliefs-offences under Sections 196, 197 and 299 of BNS-necessitate strict preventive action.