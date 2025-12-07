Major Fire At Assam Fertilizer Plant Days Before PM Modi's Visit

A major fire erupted at the ammonia plant of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited in Namrup on Sunday evening, casting shadow over the facility just two weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to the area.

The blaze, which started around 7.10 pm, originated at the pressure air compressor within the ammonia plant, sending towering flames into the night sky. Pressure air compressors are vital components in fertiliser production, necessary for compressing ammonia gas for cooling and as feedstock.

Multiple fire tenders were immediately dispatched to control the raging inferno. While the extent of the damage remains officially unknown as firefighters continue to battle the blaze, authorities confirmed that no injuries or casualties have been reported.

The incident has raised concerns regarding safety protocols at the BVFCL facility. The plant is located only 1,000 meters from the site where the Prime Minister is expected to lay the foundation stone for a major new fertiliser project.

PM Modi is due to visit Namrup on December 21 for the foundation ceremony of the new Ammonia-Urea fertilizer project under the newly incorporated Assam Valley Fertilizers & Chemical Company Limited (AVFCL).

New Fertilizer Project

AVFCL, established on July 25, 2025, is a joint venture aimed at boosting the region's agricultural sector.

The partnership sees the Government of Assam holding the largest equity stake at 40 per cent, with National Fertilizers Limited, Oil India Limited, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), and BVFCL participating.

The ambitious new Ammonia-Urea complex is designed to have an annual production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes.