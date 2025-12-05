Assam Congress To Launch 'Aspiration Collection' Campaign To Reach Grassroots

Ahead of the 2026 assembly election in Assam, the opposition Congress which is desperately trying to get its act together has come up with a fresh outreach to grassroots communities in the state.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is set to launch its new campaign 'Raijor Padulit Raijor Congress' (People's Congress at the People's Doorstep).

The initiative will be rolled out on December 6 in Dibrugarh, with APCC president Gaurav Gogoi and senior leaders in attendance. The launch will be held simultaneously on the ground and across digital platforms with campaign responsibilities led by Bhupen Bora and coordination by Debrabrata Saikia.

The core focus of the campaign is a statewide exercise to collect people's aspirations through specially designed 'Aspiration Boxes'.

The main idea is to reach diverse groups - tea garden workers, farmers, women's collectives, self help groups, students, and rural communities and use their inputs to shape their campaign.

"In Assam, people from all castes and communities, from Sadiya to Dhubri, from Barak to Brahmaputra form one Assamese community. Chaulung Sukaphaa united this land, and Srimanta Sankardeva gave us our vision and identity. Congress aims to listen to everyone's concerns and aspirations, and find ways to fulfill them," Lok Sabha MP and Congress manifesto committee chairperson in Assam, Pradyut Bordoloi, said.

"Starting December 6 in Dibrugarh, we will engage with people to rebuild Assam free from corruption and fear and prepare a forward-looking manifesto. Through this, we will establish the 'Raijor Padulit Raijor Congress'," he said.

The party wants to take this campaign at all levels - booth, mandal and district. The Congress plans to put these 'Aspiration Boxes' across Assam in high-footfall public spaces like marketplaces, community halls, bus stops, playgrounds, tea garden labour lines, and outside college and school premises to ensure maximum participation.

The campaign will gradually cover all 35 districts, with over 3,000 boxes expected to be deployed in a phased rollout.