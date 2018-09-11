No Money To Fight Mother's Citizenship Case, Assam Man Commits Suicide

Shanti Chand is labelled a Doubtful or D-voter in Assam's electoral rolls.

A 37-year-old man in Assam, frustrated that his mother's name is not included in the controversial citizens' list, committed suicide, police said. The daily wage labourer's body was found hanging from a tree on Sunday.

Binoy Chand had spent all his money for his mother's legal battle in the Foreigners' Tribunal after she was labelled a "Doubtful" or "D-Voter" in Assam's electoral rolls.

The man's family and neighbours claimed that after his mother lost her case in the Foreigners' Tribunal, police sources said. Binoy Chand wanted to approach the high court but did not have money for it. This had left him extremely upset and mentally disturbed, according to the police.

Mr Chand had a son just about 20 days ago.

"He was under stress. We have no money left. We are daily wagers. He even started scolding me in frustration as to how he would fight for me without money in court," mother Shanti Chand said.

"They have land documents of 1960, they have been voting in every election yet the foreigner tribunal adjudged them as doubtful citizen and that why they had no other to go to high court, such legal battle is very difficult for poor people so he came under huge stress," Babul Dey, one of Mr Chand's neighbours.

The draft National Register of Citizens has excluded 1.25 lakh Doubtful or D-voters in Assam as per the Supreme Court's order. Binoy Chand's family was among them.

The update of the NRC, a Supreme Court-monitored exercise to identify genuine Indian nationals living in Assam, excluded more than 40 lakh people from the draft list published on July 30, triggering a political controversy.