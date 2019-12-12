'Internet Has Been Cut Off,' Congress Reminds PM Modi After Assam Tweets

"The government is totally committed to safeguard the rights of the Assamese people," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trolled by the Congress today over his tweets to reassure Assam amid violent protests in the state over the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). PM Modi posted this morning that the people of Assam "have nothing to worry about" and "no one can take away" their rights. Soon after, the Congress sought to remind him that there is no internet.

"I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB. I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow," PM Modi tweeted in English and Assamese.

"The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6," he said, referring to the Assam accord.

The Congress responded: "Our brothers and sisters in Assam cannot read your 'reassuring' message. Modiji, in case you've forgotten, their internet has been cut off."

Internet has been suspended in parts of the state and restrictions are in place in Guwahati, where protests have escalated.

The Congress has fiercely opposed CAB, which enables Indian citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before 2015.

Protesters in Assam say it goes against the Assam accord of 1985, which set the date of detection and deportation of foreigners as March 1971 (compared to 1951 for other states). Many fear that the new bill will burden the state with more immigrants from Bangladesh.