Speech, Hearing Impaired Teen Allegedly Gang-Raped In Assam, 4 Arrested

Four people, including a minor, have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old speech and hearing impaired girl inside an autorickshaw in Assam. The incident took place on August 16 in Sribhumi's Ratabari area. The accused were been arrested on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Islam Uddin, Monir Uddin, Dilawar Hussain and one minor.

"The victim and her younger brother were going to their uncle's house to participate in Janmashtami celebrations. They were walking, suddenly an autorickshaw stopped, one of them pushed the younger brother on ground and forcefully took the minor girl into the autorickshaw and gang-raped her," said a police official.

He added, "The victim's brother went home and informed the parents about the incident. After a long search, the minor girl was found roadside".

"For three hours the minor girl was lying at the side of the road in an unconscious state. She was later admitted to hospital for treatment," the official said.

Sribhumi Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das said, "The survivor, a 14-year-old girl who is speech and hearing impaired, was assaulted inside an autorickshaw. Four individuals under POCSO Act have been arrested".

"Three of the accused have been produced before the court and remanded to three days of police custody, while the fourth accused, a minor, was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently shifted to a shelter home," he said.