Updates: Army Conducts Flag March In Assam After Protests Over Citizenship Bill

Assam Citizen Amendment Bill protest: Police took on violent protesters in Guwahati and Dispur.

An indefinite curfew has been imposed in Guwahati, the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by parliament on Wednesday. The controversial legislation was passed with 125 voting for it and 99 against. It was cleared by the Lok Sabha two days earlier with the support of as many as 334 MPs.

The passing of the controversial Bill has led to protests in Assam where thousands of protestors clashed with policemen, plunging the state into chaos of a magnitude unseen since the violent six-year movement by students that ended with the signing of the Assam accord in 1985. Similar incidents were reported from Tripura capital Agartala.

Classes in most universities and colleges were not held as students joined the protests. Gauhati and Dibrugarh Universities have postponed all examinations scheduled till December 14.

At least 31 trains have either been cancelled, short terminated or diverted anticipating "disruptions in train movement," Railway said in a statement.

The bill has been slammed by rights groups as well as opposition parties on the grounds that it "discriminates" against Muslim migrants and violates Article 14 of the constitution. Opposition leaders, who claim that the bill can never survive "judicial scrutiny", are expected to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

News agency PTI, quoting Army PRO Lt Col P Khongsai, reported that two Army columns have been deployed in Guwahati city and are carrying out flag marches. Army has also been deployed in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Jorhat districts, officials said.

Dec 12, 2019 08:49 (IST) #TravelUpdate : As per government advice due to current disturbances in Assam, flight UK725 (IXB - DIB) and UK726 (DIB-IXB) are cancelled for today. We are offering free change/ cancellation to Guwahati and Dibrugarh flights through Sunday, 15th December. 1/2 - Vistara (@airvistara) December 12, 2019

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was introduced in both Houses by Home Minister Amit Shah. The controversial bill has been slammed by rights groups as well as opposition parties on the grounds that it discriminates against Muslim migrants and violates the constitutional right to equality. Opposition leaders claim that the bill can never survive judicial scrutiny and are expected to challenge it in the Supreme Court.