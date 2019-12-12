'No One Can Take Away Your Rights,' PM Assures Assam On Citizenship Bill

The government is committed to protecting the rights of the Assamese people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, a day after the state witnessed violent protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was cleared by parliament late on Wednesday. "I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow," PM Modi tweeted. The contentious bill passed parliament last evening after being cleared by the Rajya Sabha with 125 voting for it and 99 against.

I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB.



I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019

"The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6," PM Modi tweeted.

Assam and neighbouring Tripura have remained tensed after protesters opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB clashed with policemen, plunging the state into chaos of a magnitude unseen since the violent six-year movement by students that ended with the signing of the Assam accord in 1985.

Two army columns have been deployed in Guwahati and are carrying out flag marches, news agency PTI quoted Indian Army PRO Lt Col P Khongsai as saying. Army personnel have also been deployed in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Jorhat districts, PTI reported, quoting officials. Despite this, people defied the curfew this morning and came out to protest in large numbers in Guwahati.

Guwahati, Assam's largest city and the epicentre of the protests, was placed under indefinite curfew while mobile internet services were suspended in 10 districts in the state. The curfew was later extended to Dibrugarh as protesters targeted the homes of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union minister Rameswar Teli in the district.

The protests have also seen wide participation from students who boycotted classes in universities and colleges. Gauhati and Dibrugarh Universities have postponed all examinations scheduled till December 14.

Air and rail services also remain affected with at least 31 trains either being cancelled, short terminated or diverted anticipating "disruptions in train movement".

#TravelUpdate : As per government advice due to current disturbances in Assam, flight UK725 (IXB - DIB) and UK726 (DIB-IXB) are cancelled for today. We are offering free change/ cancellation to Guwahati and Dibrugarh flights through Sunday, 15th December. 1/2 - Vistara (@airvistara) December 12, 2019

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill -- which provides for Indian citizenship to non-Muslims who fled Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and entered India before 2015 -- was cleared by the Lok Sabha with the support of 334 MPs in the house where the government enjoys a brute majority. The ruling BJP does not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha but managed the numbers needed to pass the bill. The opposition has argued that the bill violates Article 14 of the constitution, which promises the right to equality and equality before law.

This morning, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has approached the Supreme Court against the citizenship bill. Its petition argues that the proposed law violates the constitution by allowing citizenship based on religion.