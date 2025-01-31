Speech-Impaired Bengaluru Driver Offers Discounts On Rides. Internet Reacts

A speech-impaired taxi driver in Bengaluru has impressed the internet with his thoughtful and selfless gesture. Rakesh offers his passengers discounted rides to the airport, bottled water, napkins and books to read through the ride.



Rakesh was introduced to the internet via an X post shared by user Sivasubramanium Jayaraman. He wrote, "Took a cab today and realized the driver, Mr. Rakesh, is speech-impaired. He offers airport rides at a discount with water, napkins and books for passengers—a thoughtful gesture even @Uber & @Olacabs don't provide. I wasn't on an airport trip, but he still offered me water."

Praising Rakesh, people on social media wondered why popular ride-hailing apps don't match his level of service.

The heartwarming post went viral, with many X users lauding Rakesh's kindness. A person said, "Kudos and respect to Mr. Rakesh. Thanks for sharing his incredible story.'



Another added, "Corporates only seek money value. Other values such as kindness, care and humanness are not in their free offer."



"Will definitely try to contact him and use his service next time when I am in Bangalore," read a comment.



Last month, another post about a cab driver went viral on social media. Aaryan Singh Kushwah, a young entrepreneur, took a cab in Mumbai but his journey turned extraordinary when he discovered his driver was a former Olympian.



Parag Patil, the driver and a proud representative of India in international competitions, had won two gold, eleven silver, and three bronze medals in his career. Moved by the meeting, the entrepreneur shared the story on social media, sparking discussions about struggles faced by Indian athletes.







"Each time he has represented India internationally, he has never returned without a medal," Mr Kushwah said in his post. "Yet he has no sponsors and just enough funds to feed his family, let alone pursue his athletic career."



The post was also a call to action for anyone who could help sponsor Parag to represent and win for India internationally.