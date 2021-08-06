Assam, Meghalaya Chief Ministers To Hold 2nd Round Of Border Talks Today

Meghalaya and Assam have border disputes in 12 areas. (Representational image)

Meghalaya and Assam will hold the second Chief Ministerial level talk on the inter-state boundary dispute in Guwahati today.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who will be accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister PrestoneTynsong and some members of his cabinet ministers along with top government officials, would be meeting the Assam delegation led by Chief Minister Himnata Biswa Sarma at noon.

Today's meeting between the two states is significant following the recent border clashes at Iongkhuli village after Assam police uprooted electric poles erected by Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited. Assam claimed that the area falls under its territory.

The first round of the Chief Ministerial-level talks between the two was held in Shillong on July 23, during which both the states agreed to resolve the long-pending boundary dispute "beyond status quo to solution".

Immediately after the first round of Chief Ministerial meeting, the Meghalaya government formed a state-level committee on the dispute headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

Meghalaya and Assam have border disputes in 12 areas.

The meeting comes a day after Assam and Mizoram held their first round of talks at Aizawl to de-escalate the tensions after the July 26th border clashes in which six Assam policemen were killed. Around 45 people, including 10 from Mizoram, were also injured in clashes that erupted in border areas of the two states last month over an old boundary dispute.

Last week in another significant development, both Nagaland and Assam agreed to withdraw forces from disputed border sites and resolve the issue by means of dialogue.

Centre has already stated that solving long-pending inter-state border dispute in Northeast India is top on its agenda and for this satellite imagery will also be used.