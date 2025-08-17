Advertisement
Assam Principal Folds National Flag With Legs, Arrested As Video Goes Viral

According to the police, the principal went to the school alone on Saturday morning and lowered the flag in an "objectionable manner".

Read Time: 2 mins
Assam Principal Folds National Flag With Legs, Arrested As Video Goes Viral
The principal has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody.
  • A school principal in Assam was arrested for disrespecting the national flag on Sunday
  • Fatema Khatun was seen folding the flag using her legs in a viral video
  • She lowered the flag alone on Saturday morning in an objectionable manner
A school principal in Assam was arrested for "disrespecting" the national flag on Sunday, a day after a video of her folding the tricolour allegedly with the help of her legs went viral.

The clip showed the principal, identified as Fatema Khatun, lowering the flag and pulling out the flagpole from the courtyard of the school. She was then seen placing the national flag on her feet in an attempt to fold it with the help of her knees. The video quickly went viral on social media.

According to the police, the principal went to the school alone on Saturday morning and lowered the flag in an "objectionable manner".

"She had hoisted the flag in the presence of students on August 15 (Independence Day), but on Saturday she came alone at around 7:30 am, opened the school gate, and lowered the flag, after locals in the area had criticised her for keeping the national flag hoisted on Friday night," the police said.

The principal was arrested from Nagaon district under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

She has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody, officials said.

Assam School Principal, National Flag, Disrespect To National Flag
NDTV News
