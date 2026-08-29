Assam Man Missing In Nepal Floods, Family Seeks Government's Help

A man from Merapani in Assam has reportedly gone missing in the devastating floods in Nepal. The missing person has been identified as Rahul Daimari, a resident of Jaipukhuri village. He is suspected to have been swept away by floodwaters in the Trishuli Khola area of Nuwakot district in Central Nepal.

Rahul was working with a pipeline company named Andrex in Nepal when the incident is believed to have occurred. He had earlier been working in Bhutan and was recently transferred to Nepal.

The family came to know about Rahul's disappearance after his name appeared on the list of missing persons released by the Assam government, leaving his family in distress.

Rahul had returned home a few days earlier following the death of his father. After completing the funeral rituals, he left for Nepal again on August 14 to resume his work.

So far, neither the company he works for nor the Nepal government has provided the family with any information regarding Rahul's whereabouts.

Nuwakot district in Central Nepal was among the worst-hit areas in the recent devastating floods.

Rahul Daimari's family has now urged the Assam government to take immediate steps to trace him and ensure his safe return.