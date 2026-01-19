Assam Man, 35, Dies Of Heart Attack In Son's School, Had Gone For KG Result

Last Thursday, Dipankar Bordoloi took a day off from work. He had an important meeting to attend - visit his son's school, where the UKG (upper kindergarten) results were being announced. As he collected the result and was leaving the premises, tragedy struck. The 35-year-old Bordoloi collapsed and died of a heart attack.

The video of the incident, which took place at Samford School in Assam's Jorhat on January 15, has gone viral.

In CCTV footage, Bordoloi, a resident of Sonari Gaon in Jorhat, is seen walking in what appears to be a school lobby. Just as he approaches the exit gate, he jumps with his hands stretched, probably trying to hold on to something and maintain balance. Just then, Bordoloi falls on his face.

People present at the school rushed him to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for emergency treatment, where he was declared dead.

Following the incident, a pall of gloom has fallen on the school campus, with teachers, parents, and students deeply shocked by the sudden loss.

Bordoloi was serving as an Executive Engineer in the Irrigation Department of the Assam government under the Teok Division. His wife is a homemaker. According to the family, Bordoloi was a fit man with no major history of illnesses.

Cases of heart attack among young adults are on the rise. Last week, on January 11, singer and actor Prashant Tamang, 43, died at his residence in New Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Earlier this month, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's son, Agnivesh Agarwal, died at the age of 49 following a cardiac arrest in New York. Agnivesh was recovering from a skiing accident at Mount Sinai Hospital in the city.